Global Serotonin Supplements Market Is Expected to Grow At A CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027

Serotonin supplements that boost the natural production of serotonin in the human body are 5-hydroxytryptophan, tryptophan, s-adenosyl methionine, pyridoxine, folic acid, L-theanine, Rhodiola Rosea, Garcinia cambogia, etc. Rising public health awareness regarding the therapeutic efficacy of serotonin supplements in treating mental disorders and insomnia drives the market growth.

Anxiety and mood disorders are spearheading the clinical application segment for the serotonin supplements market. According to the latest statistics provided by the World Bank data in 2017, approximately 284 million people worldwide were reported to be suffering from an anxiety disorder. Further clinical research studies suggest that the prevalence rate of anxiety is 2.8% in males and 4.7% in females respectively. Mood disorder will be showcasing exemplary growth in the young population throughout the globe due to the consumption of alcohol, tobacco, ecstasy substances, stress, poor social life, etc. Insomnia will be highlighting steady market growth in the near future owing to the rising consumption of caffeinated products and psychological factors affecting mental health.

Hypermarkets are currently dominating the distribution channel segment for the serotonin channel segments market. It serves as a lucrative market opportunity for consumers who believe in a one-stop shopping destination getting exposure to diverse product portfolios for serotonin supplements at affordable prices. Retail stores are considered as the most viable shopping option for consumers receiving a physician’s prescription for dietary supplements. E-commerce is expected to record excellent market growth during the forecast period owing to the adoption of smartphones by large consumer base worldwide and attractive discount coupons awarded on the purchase of dietary supplements and medicines on regular basis.

North America is presently leading the geography segment for the serotonin supplements market. The growing incidence of insomnia in the elderly population primarily drives the market growth in the region. According to the latest statistics provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 1 in 4 American citizen develops insomnia each year. Domicile of key players such as Jarrow Formulas, Arazo Nutrition, Natrol, Swanson, etc. will further accentuate the market growth in the region. Europe is placed in the 2nd position in the regional segment owing to the rising prevalence of anxiety in the younger population. As per the latest information provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), each year approximately 25% population suffers from anxiety in the region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment for the serotonin supplements market. Flourishing traditional and herbal medicines enriched in 5HTP and tryptophan will steer the serotonin supplements market growth in the region.

Nutraceutical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of serotonin supplements are Jarrow Formulas, Arazo Nutrition, Natrol (Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc.), Source Naturals, Solgar (Nature’s Bounty Co), Holland & Barrett (LetterOne), Swanson, The Genius Brand, Pure Encapsulation, Inc. (Nestle S.A.) and Scripts of Nature.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of anxiety and mood disorders worldwide

A constant rise in the number of elderly people suffering from insomnia throughout the globe

Rising public health awareness regarding the therapeutic efficacy of serotonin supplements in treating mental disorders and insomnia

