Global Semiconductor Stepper Systems Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

A semiconductor stepper system is an important component of photolithography. It is used to project or print circuits on wafers step by step. The lithographic lens projects light from a light source, which is passed through a mask that already has a circuit imprinted on it. The light is exposed on the wafer step by step, printing the circuit on the wafer.

The MEMS market segment will be the largest application segment for semiconductor stepper systems during the forecast period. MEMS are extensively used across the consumer electronics, automotive, medical, industrial, telecom, and defense sectors for a wide array of applications. Furthermore, with the growing trend of vehicle automation, which includes car navigation and anti-lock braking systems, the need for MEMS sensors in the automotive sector will also increase.

The APAC region to account for an impressive market share of more than 68%. South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan are the key countries in APAC that influence market growth. The presence of leading semiconductor foundries in countries like China and Taiwan, such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International in China and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and United Microelectronics in Taiwan, will create a demand for stepper systems in the region.

This report focuses on Semiconductor Stepper Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Semiconductor Stepper Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ASML Holding

Canon

Nikon

Rudolph Technologies

Ultratech

ZEISS

JEOL

Leica Microsystems

Optical Associates

Raith Nanofabrication

SUSS Microtec

Vistec Semiconductor Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Stepper Motors System

Drives System

Segment by Application

Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS)

LED Devices

Advanced Packaging

Other

