Global Security Labels Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Security Labels Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Security Labels market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Security Labels market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Security Labels market.”

Security Labels used to describe a label that has been designed to help improve the security of the object to which it is applied. This could be by acting as a visual deterrent, tracking the location of the object, preventing counterfeiting, or providing visual proof that the label (and therefore the object) has been tampered with.

The European region held the largest share among all the regions in 2017. This is mainly due to emerging economies in Germany and U.K., coupled with growing applications of security labels in the food & beverage and consumer durables industry. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, due to the growing demand for security labels products and increasing awareness among end users. In terms of type, branding is projected to be the largest market for security labels.

The global Security Labels market is valued at 1180 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Security Labels volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Security Labels market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Honeywell

UPM

Avery Dennison

CCL Industries

Tesa SE Group

Seiko Holdings

Label Lock

Groupdc

Polylabel

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By type

Branding

Identification

Informative

By composition

Facestock

Adhesive

Release liner

Segment by Application

Food & beverage

Retail

Consumer durables

Pharmaceuticals

Others

