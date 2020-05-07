Global School and Campus Security Market’s Growth Trajectory Disrupted by COVID-19 Pandemic; Growth to be Restored Post Crisis

“

In 2018, the market size of School and Campus Security Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global School and Campus Security market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the School and Campus Security market.

This study presents the School and Campus Security Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. School and Campus Security history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global School and Campus Security market, the following companies are covered:

key players dominating the global school and campus security market are HikVision Digital Technology Co., Ltd, Agent Video Intelligence, Bosch Security Systems Inc., Honeywell Security Group, Pelco Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Genetec Inc., and Axis Communications AB, among others. Earlier the global school and campus security market was dominated by few players with relatively low brand products. However, after the rapidly increase in the number of crimes and the rising demand for security, the demand for school and campus security has increased among the schools and campuses.