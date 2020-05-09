Global Satellite Transponder Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Satellite Transponder market.

A satellites transponder is the series of interconnected units that form a communications channel between the receiving and the transmitting antennas. It is mainly used in satellite communication to transfer the received signals.

The North American region holds the maximum market share in the satellite transponder market due to extensive necessity for secure and reliable satellite-based communication that is being used in video distribution, DTH, broadband accesses, and others, followed by Asia-Pacific. However, major growth will be witnessed in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America due to rise in demand for direct-to-home (DTH) satellite TV, high definition (HD) to replace standard definition (SD) offerings, need for secure communications for military and defense, and the vibrant broadcast industry in the region.

The global Satellite Transponder market is valued at 13800 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 20700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Satellite Transponder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Satellite Transponder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Eutelsat Communications

Intesat

SES

Thaicom Public Company

SKY Perfect JSAT

Star One

Singtel

Telesat

Hispasat

Arabsat

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

C Band

Ku Band

Ka Band

K Band

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial Communications

Government Communications

Navigation

Remote Sensing

R&D

Others

