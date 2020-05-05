Global Satellite Roller Screw Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Satellite Roller Screw market.

A roller screw, also known as a planetary roller screw or satellite roller screw, is a low-friction precision screw-type actuator, a mechanical device for converting rotational motion to linear motion, or vice versa.

Roller screws are used as electromechanical actuators in order to carry out pressing applications in vehicle manufacturing. They are widely used in robotic welding guns during the manufacturing of chassis of cars.

Aerospace industry has been witnessing steady rise since past years. Roller screws are used for critical embedded actuation applications like flight controls. The aerospace end user industry segment is the fastest growing segment owing to increased adoption of roller screws as electromechanical actuators in this sector.

The global Satellite Roller Screw market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Satellite Roller Screw volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Satellite Roller Screw market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AB SKF

Rollvis SA

Creative Motion Control

Moog, Inc.

Power Jacks Limited

Kugel Motion Limited

Nook Industries, Inc.

Bosch Rexroth Group

August Steinmeyer GmbH & KG

Schaeffler AG

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Standard Planetary Roller Screw

Inverted Roller Screw

Recirculating Roller Screw

Bearing Ring Roller Screw

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Automotive

Steel Manufacturing

Others

