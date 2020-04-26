Global Satellite Modem Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Satellite Modem market.

A satellite modem (also known as a sat modem) is used to establish data transfers with the use of communications satellite as a relay device. A satellite modem is primarily used to transform an input bitstream to a radio signal and vice versa.

In terms of end users, the market for military & defense is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. In the military & defense industry, reliable, secure, and uninterrupted communication is crucial irrespective of the location and weather condition. For this, satellite connectivity with the help of modems is the ideal solution. Furthermore, satellite modems also help in providing secure communication by following the encryption technology, which would make modem perfectly suitable for military & defense purposes.

The US is at the forefront of adopting and installing the satellite communication network for all these industries. The satellite modem market in APAC is likely to grow at a high rate between 2018 and 2023. The increasing telecom connectivity within the region drives the demand for mobile and backhaul, and satellite-based backhaul. Also, with the growing Long-Term Evolution (LTE) technology in Asian countries and the growth of broadband services in rural areas, there would be a strong demand for satellite services in the region not only for coverage but also for acquiring new customers. Thus, the growth of satellite-based backhauling and 4G rollout offers a major opportunity for the satellite modem market in APAC.

The global Satellite Modem market is valued at 240 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 380 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Satellite Modem volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Satellite Modem market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Channel Type

Single Channel Per Carrier (SCPC) Modems

Multiple Channel Per Carrier (MCPC) ModemsÂ

By Data Rate

High-Speed Data Rate Modems

Mid-Range Data Rate Modems

Entry-Level Data Rate Modems

Segment by Application

Energy & Utilities

Mining

Telecommunication

Marine

Military & Defense

Transportation & Logistics

Oil & Gas

Other

