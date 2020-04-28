Global Rugged Display Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Rugged Display market.

A rugged display is a display that is specifically designed for operating reliably in harsh environments and conditions such as strong vibrations, extreme temperatures, and wet or dusty conditions of use. These displays are designed for rough use generally required under the above-mentioned conditions.

Rugged smartphones and handheld computers held the largest share of the market, in terms of products, in 2016. Most government, defense, transportation, and industrial applications require display devices that are rugged and portable in nature. Smartphones and handheld computers are efficient alternatives to custom rugged display devices in such applications.

The global Rugged Display market is valued at 5900 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 9470 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Rugged Display volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rugged Display market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Getac Technology

Zebra Technologies

Panasonic

Sparton

Xplore Technologies

Beijer Electronics

Kyocera

Esterline

L3

General Dynamics

Curtiss-Wright

Bluestone

Chassis Plans

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Display Size

Less than 10 Inches

10 to 15 Inches

More than 15 Inches

By Level of Ruggedness

Ultra-Rugged

Fully Rugged

Semi-Rugged

Segment by Application

Smartphone & Handheld Computer

Tablet PC

Panel PC & Mission-Critical Display

Laptop & Notebook

Avionics Display

Vehicle-Mounted Computer

