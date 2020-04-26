Global Rotary Angle Sensors Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Rotary Angle Sensors market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Rotary Angle Sensors Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Rotary Angle Sensors market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Rotary Angle Sensors market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Rotary Angle Sensors market.”

Rotary angle sensors change physical phenomenon into a quantity measurable by data acquisition system, hence it is a key part of any measurement and automation application. The rotation that is to be measured is connected to the motion of a slider that causes changes in the resistance that the sensor circuit converts in output voltage. Moreover, the rotary angle sensors are much more durable since they have high rotational life characteristics. The market for rotary angle sensors is expected to contribute the highest growth rate during the period of forecast. These sensors measure the rotational or angular movement of an object. Rotary angle sensors measure the rotational or angular movement of an object. Rotary angle sensors is expected to lead the global position sensors market with the fulling factors such as expanded use of position sensors in a vehicle, increasing trend of industrial automation and many more.

The rotary angle sensors are primarily driven by the increasing industrial automation. The industrial automation is implemented in different industries like automotive, aerospace, electronics, healthcare and packaging which are fulling the demand of rotary angle sensors market. Increasing use of rotary angle sensors in automobiles sectors is also fulling the demand of rotary angle sensors market globally. The sensor is used in providing electrical outputs relative to shaft rotation so as to measure the angles precisely. In automotive industries these sensor are used in gear position, steering wheel position, throttle position and pedal position. Another major driver of this market is the adoption of rotary angle sensor in aerospace industries. In aerospace industries these sensors are used for automation in the aerospace industries.

The global Rotary Angle Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Rotary Angle Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rotary Angle Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AMS AG

Hans Turck GmbH Co. and KG

TE Connectivity Ltd

Keyence Corporation

Allegro Microsystems

Novotechnik U.S. Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Balluff GmbH

MTS Systems Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rotary Potentiometer

Resolver

Rotary Encoder

Rotary Variable Differential Transformer

Segment by Application

Motion Test

Machine Tools

Robotics

Material Handling

Others

