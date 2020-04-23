Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Reverse Osmosis Membrane market.

Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market Research Report 2019

Reverse osmosis is a technology that uses a semipermeable membrane to eliminate dissolved salts or organic molecules from water by cleaning, purifying, and sterilizing it.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region of the RO membrane market. The developing economies in the region with rapidly growing infrastructure create great opportunity for growth of RO membrane market. The presence of a large population in the region drives the demand for clean processed water. Additional awareness of water scarcity has influenced the demand for water reuse in water stressed areas. Governments and municipal authorities are increasingly waking up to the effects of environmental degradation on the economy. The continuous rise in infrastructure and rapid industrialization has resulted in increased polluted water sources in the region. To tackle such issues, countries such as India and China are continuously implementing stringent regulations to protect the environment. Mandatory adherence of certain environmental standards by the national governments, especially in areas with water scarcity have influenced the demand for better water treatment technology including membrane separation technology.

The global Reverse Osmosis Membrane market is valued at 2230 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7250 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% during 2019-2025.

Segment by Type

Cellulose-Based Membranes

Thin Film Composite Membranes

Segment by Application

Desalination Systems

RO Purification Systems

Medical Devices

Others

