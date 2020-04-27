Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Respiratory Protective Equipment market.

Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) is a particular type of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), used to protect the individual wearer against the inhalation of hazardous substances in the workplace air.

A respirator is an important piece of personal protective equipment and is worn for a variety of different reasons. It is used when an employee must work in an atmosphere that does not have adequate oxygen. It may be required to protect a worker from other respiratory hazards such as dust, airborne contaminants, noxious fumes, etc. Many chemicals that are used today require a respirator to be worn. Safety Data Sheets (SDS) should be accessible to help use the chemicals safely AND serve as protection from any hazardous properties they may have.

The global Respiratory Protective Equipment market is valued at 5900 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 10300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Respiratory Protective Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Respiratory Protective Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Alpha Pro Tech

Mine Safety Appliances (MSA)

Honeywell International

RPB Safety

Bullard

Delta Plus Group

The Gerson Company

ILC Dover

Intech Safety Private

Kimberley Clark Corporation

Polison Corporation

Shigematsu Works Company

Uvex Safety Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

APR*

SAR*

Segment by Application

Industrial

Medical and Healthcare

Militray and Avation

Publicrvice

