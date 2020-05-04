Global Residential Energy Management Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Residential Energy Management market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Residential Energy Management Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Residential Energy Management market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Residential Energy Management market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Residential Energy Management market.”

Residential energy management solutions are cost effective and latest technology solutions designed to cater to the demand of reduction in energy consumption by residential customers. Residential energy management solutions consume less power and results in lower utility bills. Residential energy management solutions measure the energy consumption of homes heating, cooling, lighting systems and individual appliances to uncover trends in electricity use and operate devices to get maximum savings.

North America (NA) region is one of the prime region for REM with repsect to the adoption of the technology. In 2017 the NA market has the largest market share of 39% followed by Europe. APAC and MEA are at the adoption stage of REM.

The global Residential Energy Management market is valued at 6330 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 102400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 41.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Residential Energy Management volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Residential Energy Management market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Energy Management Platform (EMP)

Energy Analytics

Customer Engagement Platform (CEP)

Segment by Application

Smart Appliances

Smart Meters

Smart Thermostat

In-House Displays

