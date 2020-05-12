Global Ready to Eat Food Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2027

The global ready to eat food market is segmented on the basis of product type into meat/poultry, cereal based, vegetable based and others; by packaging type into canned, chilled, retort and others; by distribution channel into offline and online and by regions. The ready to eat food market to anticipate at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

The ready to eat food market is gaining popularity on the account of urban lifestyle coupled with the increasing demand to preserve various food products such as meat, milk or vegetables. The ready to eat foods are generating acceptance on account of high disposable income of population across the globe.

North America is expected to lead the ready to eat food market during the forecast period on the account of fast paced lifestyle and high disposable income of population. Asia-pacific is following North America and expected to observe highest growth rate during the forecast period on account of increasing change in food habits and high employment rate.

Steady Demand Owing to Busy Schedule

Ready to eat foods are used extensively owing to busy schedule of the consumers across the globe. The rise in employment rate of female population is encouraging the demand for ready to eat food. Additionally, the increasing number of on the go consumers has enhanced the usage of ready to eat food items which contains sufficient amount of nutrients. This is expected to drive the demand for the ready to eat foods during the forecast period.

However, rising health awareness coupled with the increasing demand for the healthy food products is expected to hinder the market growth of the ready to eat food over the forecast period.

The report titled “Global Ready to Eat Food Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global ready to eat food market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by packaging type, by distribution channel and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global ready to eat food market which includes company profiling of ConAgra Foods Inc., Nomad Foods Ltd., McCain Foods, Greencore Group Plc., Bakkavor Foods Ltd., 2 Sisters Food Group, Orkla ASA, General Mills Inc., Premier Foods Group Ltd., ITC Limited. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global ready to eat food market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

