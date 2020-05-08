Global Radiation Dose Management Market to Record Significant Rise in Revenue Share During the Forecast Period 2015 – 2021

Radiation is energy emitted as a particle or wave that comes from a source and travels through some material or through space. Radiation dose is an amount of radiation energy absorbed by the body. It can be measured in a number of ways. Absorbed dose, effective dose, and equivalent dose are some of the forms of radiation dose. Absorbed dose is the concentration of energy deposited on the tissue, as a result of an exposure to ionizing radiation and is used to assess the potential for biochemical changes in specific tissues. Equivalent dose is used to assess the expected amount of biological damage caused by the absorbed dose.

To Understand How Our Report Information Can Bring Difference, Ask for a brochure @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4756

Similarly, the amount of effective dose depends on factors such as absorbed dose by all organs of the body and sensitivity of each organ to radiation. Radiation dose has its application in radiotherapy, mammography, computed tomography, nuclear medicine, fluoroscopy, and interventional imaging. It is used in hospitals, clinics, research centers, diagnostic centers, and academic medical centers.

North America dominates the global market for radiation dose management due to stringent regulations for patient safety and patient care and increasing risks and incidences of chronic disorders in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit a high growth rate in the next five years in the global radiation dose management market, with China and India being the fastest-growing markets in Asia Pacific. The key driving forces for the radiation dose management market in developing countries are the large pool of patients, increasing awareness among patients, rising number of multi-specialty hospitals, rising investment by government and private entities to adopt health care IT technologies, rise in medical tourism, improving health care infrastructure, rising government initiatives for e-health, and growing health care expenditure in the region.

Increasing demand for patient safety and improved health care services; rising awareness about radiation safety among patients, physicians, and technicians; rise in various dose management campaigns across the globe for increasing patient safety, and growing risk and incidences of chronic diseases are driving the growth of the global radiation dose management market. In addition, rising adoption of electronic health records, compliance obligations of health care providers with stringent state and federal laws, and increasing awareness and knowledge among patients regarding the consequences of extended radiation exposure, are fueling the growth of the global radiation dose management market.

Request PMR insights on measuring the impact of COVID-19 coronavirus across industries

In addition, increasing need to cut radiation dose levels owing to the risks of serious disorders caused due to exposure to harmful radiations, increasing usage of computed tomography for the diagnosis of various diseases, increasing health care expenditure, and rising health care awareness are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global radiation dose management market. However, lack of funding, ignorance of technicians and physicians in health care organizations toward risks associated with radiation exposure, and lack of standard protocols, act as major restraints for the growth of the global radiation dose management market.

Increased use of interventional imaging and nuclear medicine in medical imaging, and technological advancements in radiation dose management systems are expected to create opportunities for the global radiation dose management market.

Key segments covered in this report are:

By type Radiation dose management software Radiation dose management service

By application Radiography Computed tomography Mammography Fluoroscopy and interventional imaging Others

By end user Hospital and clinics Diagnostic centers Research centers and academic medical centers



To Gain More Insights & Stay Ahead Of The Competition, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/4756

Top companies profiled in this report are:

Bayer AG

GE Healthcare Ltd.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

PACS Health LLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mckesson Corporation

AGFA HealthCare

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc.

Sectra Medical Systems GmbH

Novarad Corporation

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others



Key features of this report