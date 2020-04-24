Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) market.

Purified terephthalic acid (PTA) is a raw material used in making high-performance multi-purpose plastics such as polybutyl terephthalate(PBT), polyethylene terephthalate(PET), and the new bioplastic that has been garnering attention in recent years, polytrimethylene terephthalate(PTT). Purified terephthalic acid (PTA) is made by causing a reaction between the secondary petroleum product paraxylene (PX) and acetic acid.

Based on region, the purified terephthalic acid market in South America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increased demand for purified terephthalic acid from PET grade resin producers in South America. Asia Pacific is the largest market for purified terephthalic acid. The rise in consumption of PET material bottles and the increase in demand for purified terephthalic acid from the packaging industry are key factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific purified terephthalic acid market.

The global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

British Petroleum

Reliance Industries

Sinopec

Indorama Ventures Public Company

SABIC

Alpek

Eastman Chemical

Indian Oil

Lotte Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical

Petkim Petrokimya Holding

JBF Petrochemicals

MCPI

Jiaxing Petrochemical

China Prosperity (Jiangyin) Petrochemical

Hanwha General Chemical

Hengli Petrochemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Segment by Application

Polyester

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Plasticizers

Others

