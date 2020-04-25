Global Pump Jack Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pump Jack market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Pump Jack market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Pump Jack market.”

A pump jack is a device used in the petroleum industry to extract crude oil from a oil well where there is not high enough pressure in the well to force the oil to the surface. These pump jacks physically extract the oil for use.

The use of pump jack is limited to onshore application with very less use in offshore application, due to large space footprint. Onshore fields offer the requisite surface area and well spacing for the installation of pump jacks. Moreover, onshore fields allow for easy maintenance and repair, as they are easily accessible or well connected to monitoring facilities.

The market in North America led the pump jack market, with the largest market share, by value, in 2017, and this trend is projected to continue till 2023. The market in Asia-Pacific will also play an important role in driving the demand for pump jacks.

The North American market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is due to abundance of stripper wells in the U.S. and increasing number of mature oil fields which are near to the end of its economic life.

The global Pump Jack market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pump Jack volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pump Jack market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Schlumberger

General Electric

Weatherford International

Halliburton

Dover

Borets

Tenaris

National Oilwell Varco

Hess

Star Hydraulics

Dansco Manufacturing

Pentag Gears & Oilfield Equipment

L S Petrochem Equipment

Cook Pump

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Well Type

Vertical Well

Horizontal Well

By Weight

Less than 100,000 lbs

100,000 lbs300,000 lbs

More than 300,000 lbs

Segment by Application

Onshore

Offshore

