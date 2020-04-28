Global PTFE Sheet Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the PTFE Sheet market.

PTFE Sheet is used for applications where sliding action of parts is needed such as plain bearings, slide plates, etc. In these applications, it performs significantly better than nylon and acetal and it is comparable to UHMWPE.

PTFE sheet is great material for high-temperature and low-friction applications. It has a number of advantages that make it a good choice. Its coefficient of friction is the third-lowest of any known solid material.It has excellent dielectric properties and is suitable for use as a material for printed circuit boards used at microwave frequencies. PTFE sheet is one of the most thermally stable plastic materials displaying no appreciable decompositions at 260°C and retaining most of its properties.Moreover, the high melting temperature of PTFE sheet makes it a good choice as a high-performance substitute for the weaker and lower melting point polyethylene that is commonly used in low-cost applications

The following manufacturers are covered:

Polyfluor

Sanghvi Techno Products

J. K. Overseas

Spectra Plast India Private

Hiflon Polymers Industries

Metalon Marketing

V. H. Polymers

Fluoro-Plastics

Senrong

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

1-50mm Thickness

50-100mm Thickness

100-150 Thickness

Segment by Application

Heavy Electricals

Electronics

Pumps and Valves

Others

