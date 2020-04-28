Global Pro-diet Bar Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pro-diet Bar market.

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Pro-diet Bar market.

Pro-diet bars are protein bars that contain high proportion of protein. Health and wellness market are witnessing high demand for these bars, owing to increase in awareness towards health & wellness among consumers. A wide range of nutrition bars are available to cater to the increasing consumer needs, among which pro-diet bar is one of the highly demanded nutrition bars. Pro-diet bars have increased acceptance among the consumers driven by its nutritional attributes. It has less carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals, but high protein content, which serves best for consumers who are on protein diet, sportspersons, and gym enthusiasts.

The global Pro-diet Bar market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pro-diet Bar volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pro-diet Bar market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Naturell

Xterra Nutrition

Nestle (PowerBar)

Coca-Cola (Odwalla)

General Mills

Kelloggs

Promax Nutrition

Nutrisystem

Mars, Incorporated

Atkins Nutritionals, Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Raw Material

Whey Isolate

Soya

Pea Flour

Milk Isolate

Casein

Soy Crisps

Others

By Sweetener

Sorbitol

Fructose

Dextrose

Others

By Flavor

Chocolate

Coconut

Vanilla

Strawberry

Lemon

Mint

Others

Segment by Application

Retail Stores

Supermarkets

E-retailers

