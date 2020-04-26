Global Preclinical Imaging Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Preclinical Imaging market.

Preclinical imaging is the visualization of living animals for research purposes, such as drug development. Imaging modalities have long been crucial to the researcher in observing changes, either at the organ, tissue, cell, or molecular level, in animals responding to physiological or environmental changes. Imaging modalities that are non-invasive and in vivo have become especially important to study animal models longitudinally. Broadly speaking, these imaging systems can be categorized into primarily morphological/anatomical and primarily molecular imaging techniques. Techniques such as high-frequency micro-ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) are usually used for anatomical imaging, while optical imaging (fluorescence and bioluminescence), positron emission tomography (PET), and single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) are usually used for molecular visualizations.

In 2018, the global preclinical imaging market is expected to be dominated by North America. A number of factors such as robust R&D infrastructure for life science researches, fast adoption of novel molecular imaging technologies, significant presence of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and increasing preference of end users for multimodality systems are driving the growth of the preclinical imaging market in the North American region. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. This is primarily due to the continuous government support for pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D, increasing public-private investments to support radioisotope production, rising number of translational research activities, and evolving regulatory scenario across major Asian countries.

The global Preclinical Imaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Preclinical Imaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Preclinical Imaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Perkinelmer

Bruker

Fujifilm

Mediso

Milabs

MR Solutions

Aspect Imaging

Li-Cor Biosciences

Trifoil Imaging

Miltenyi Biotec

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Optical Imaging Systems

Nuclear Imaging Systems

Micro-MRI Systems

Micro-Ultrasound Systems

Micro-CT Systems

Preclinical Photoacoustic Imaging Systems

Preclinical Magnetic Particle Imaging (MPI) Systems

Segment by Application

Hospital

Diagnostics Center

Others

