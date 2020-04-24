Global Position Sensor Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Position Sensor market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Position Sensor market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Position Sensor market.”

A position sensor is any device that permits position measurement. It can either be an absolute position sensor or a relative one (displacement sensor). Position sensors can be linear, angular, or multi-axis.

The position sensor market for the automotive application is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2018 and 2023. Position sensors play an essential role in many parts of a high-tech or branded automobile. Position sensor finds its application in areas such as the body, powertrains as well as safety of the vehicle. Moreover, the growth of the automotive electronic control systems (ECS) due to the rising importance of safety and driver convenience feature is expected to significantly propel the demand for position sensors, thereby driving the growth of this market. Moreover, the market for automotive applications is witnessing an increasing demand across major regions such as APAC and Europe, thus this market is likely to grow with the highest rate between 2018 and 2023.

The global Position Sensor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Position Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Position Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AMS

Honeywell

MTS Systems

Renishaw

TE Connectivity

Vishay Intertechnology

Panasonic

Infineon

Stmicroelectronics

Qualcomm

Allegro Microsystems

Bourns

Dr. Johannes Heidenhain

Hans Turck

Novotechnik Messwertaufnehmer

Siko

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Type

Linear Position Sensor

Rotary Position Sensor

By Contact Type

Contact

Non-Contact

By Output

Analog

Digital

Segment by Application

Test Equipment

Material Handling

Machine Tools

Motion Systems

Robotics

Others

