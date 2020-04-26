Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Polyurethane Adhesives market.

Adhesives are substances applied on one or both the surfaces to bind them together. They have replaced rivets, welded parts, and other mechanical parts in various equipment. Polyurethane adhesives reduce the overall costs of the entire manufacturing process. They exhibit superior product performance, are reliable, and increase the lifespan of the product. They are increasingly used in the automotive and transportation, furniture and woodwork, building and construction, electrical and electronics, footwear, and packaging industries. Polyurethane adhesives reduce the overall weight of the vehicle, thereby enhancing fuel efficiency.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the PU adhesives market, in terms of value and volume, between 2018 and 2023. In recent years, enormous increase in the building & construction activities has been witnessed in the region. The demand for automotive have also increased in the region over the past few years. These factors increase the demand for technologically advanced services, thus driving the need for PU adhesives in the region.

The global Polyurethane Adhesives market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polyurethane Adhesives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyurethane Adhesives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ashland

BASF

Henkel

The Dow Chemical Company

3M

Arkema Group

Covestro

HB FULLER COMPANY

Huntsman Corporation

Illinois Tool Works

Sika

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solvent-borne

Reactive

Dispersion

Hot-melt

Others

Segment by Application

Building & construction

Automotive & transportation

Packaging

Footwear

Electrical & electronics

Furniture & woodwork

Others

