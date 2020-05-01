Global Polyphthalamide Resin Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Polyphthalamide Resin market.

Polyphthalamide (PPA) is a subset of thermoplastic synthetic resins in the polyamide (nylon) family defined as when 55% or more moles of the carboxylic acid portion of the repeating unit in the polymer chain is composed of a combination of terephthalic (TPA) and isophthalic (IPA) acids.PPA based resins are molded into parts to replace metals in applications requiring high temperature resistance such as automotive powertrain components, the housing for high temperature electrical connectors and many other uses.

The base resin of PPA is generally modified by adding glass fiber, carbon fiber, minerals, and a combination of different materials to improve its properties. PPA resin has wide applications in under-the-bonnet automotive components, electrical and electronic devices such as LEDs, domestic appliances, and plastic components that are in contact with drinking water, in machinery parts, and in some personal care applications.

The global Polyphthalamide Resin market is valued at 1100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1830 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polyphthalamide Resin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyphthalamide Resin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Evonik

DSM

Akro Plastics

Arkema

Solvay

EMS-Chemie

DowDuPont

BASF

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Unfilled PPA

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Mineral Filled

Hybrid

Segment by Application

Automotive

Electronic

Machinery and Applications

Personal Care

