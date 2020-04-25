Global Polymer Ingredients for Personal Care Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Polymer Ingredients for Personal Care market.

Enhancement of personal care products is carried out by addition of polymer ingredients in their composition. Polymer ingredients offer several benefits such as water resistance, better durability, and enhanced texture. In a large number of personal care products, a wide variety of natural, organic and synthetic polymers are used.

In terms of demand, North America leads the global polymer ingredients market for personal care market, followed by Europe. The U.S. dominates the polymer ingredients market for personal care in North America.

Asia Pacific was the third-largest region of the global polymer ingredients market for personal care. Demand from Japan and countries in Southeast Asia is expected to remain steady in the next few years. However, the demand in countries such as China, India, Bangladesh, and South Korea is rapidly increasing, resulting in the higher growth potential for Asia Pacific region in the global polymer ingredients market for personal care market.

The global Polymer Ingredients for Personal Care market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polymer Ingredients for Personal Care volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polymer Ingredients for Personal Care market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

BASF

DowDuPont

Eastman Chemical

AkzoNobel

LEVACO

Clariant

Ashland

Lonza

Solvay

Evonik Industries

Air Liquide

The Lubrizol

Koninklijke DSM

Innospec

Momentive Performance Materials

Croda International

Wacker Chemie

Stepan Company

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Natural Polymer Ingredients

Synthetic Polymer Ingredients

Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral Hygiene

Makeup Products

Others

