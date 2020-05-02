Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Polyglactin 910 Sutures (PGLA Sutures) market.

Global Polyglactin 910 Sutures (PGLA Sutures) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Sutures are stitches that doctors and surgeons, use to hold skin, internal organs, blood vessels, and all other tissues of the human body together, after the injury, incision, or surgery.

North America holds the highest market share in the global dissolvable sutures market owing to the higher adoption of technologically advanced products for surgical procedures in the region, increase in the prevalence of various chronic diseases, and the development of the wound management sector.

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth for the global dissolvable sutures market owing to the increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases, rising obese pool, increasing cases of burns, and geriatric population. India and China dominate the market for dissolvable sutures in the Asia Pacific region.

The global Polyglactin 910 Sutures (PGLA Sutures) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polyglactin 910 Sutures (PGLA Sutures) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyglactin 910 Sutures (PGLA Sutures) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Johnson & Johnson

Smith & Nephew

B. Braun Melsungen

Demetech

Peters Surgical

Sutures India

Dolphin Sutures

Internacional Farmaceutica

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Uncoated PGLA Sutures

Coated PGLA Sutures

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

