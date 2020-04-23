Global Polyetheramine Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Polyetheramine market.

Polyetheramine is a product of ether and amine. The chain or a linkage containing ether is known as polyether. It reacts with an amino group to form polyetheramine. Polyetheramines are curing agents that are used to increase the toughness, flexibility, and the hydrophobicity of the end-products.

Epoxy coatings is the largest application segment of polyetheramine worldwide. Increasing developments in modern homes and offices construction are driving the market for this segment. The versatility and unique physical properties of polyetheramine allow manufacturers creates new products. Polyetheramine adds flexibility as well as improve fatigue and burst resistance in the material. New polyetheramine cured rubber such as epoxy asphalt composites (EACs) which are ready to use are also driving the market.

The Asia-Pacific region leads the polyetheramine market, in terms of both value and volume, owing to the increased population and rising demand for renewable energy, residential buildings, and the improving lifestyles. The rising demand for high-quality polyetheramine products with superior fatigue and burst resistance properties has triggered the demand for polyetheramine. Composite applications are also contributing to the growing demand for polyetheramine in the Asia-Pacific region.

BASF

DowDuPont

Huntsman International

Qingdao IRO Surfactant

Yangzhou Chenhua New Material

ZIBO DEXIN LIANBANG CHEMICAL INDUSTRY

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Monoamine

Diamine

Triamine

Segment by Application

Epoxy Coatings

Polyurea

Adhesives & Sealants

Composites

Fuel Additives

