Global Polybutadiene Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Polybutadiene market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Polybutadiene market.

Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Polybutadiene market.

Polybutadiene is a synthetic rubber. Polybutadiene rubber is a polymer formed from the polymerization of the monomer 1,3-butadiene. Polybutadiene has a high resistance to wear and is used especially in the manufacture of tires, which consumes about 70% of the production. Another 25% is used as an additive to improve the toughness (impact resistance) of plastics such as polystyrene and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS).

Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the polybutadiene market, owing to the rising demand for polybutadiene driven by its increased use in end-use industries. Europe is the second-largest consumer of polybutadiene, globally. The market in this region is mainly driven by the growth in the automotive industry.

The tire application segment is estimated to lead the polybutadiene market, and it is also projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the growth of the automotive industry.

The global Polybutadiene market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polybutadiene volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polybutadiene market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

JSR

Kumho

Lanxess

SIBUR

Versalis

LG Chem

Kuraray

Goodyear

Evonik

Taiwan Synthetic Rubber

Shazand Petrochemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solid Polybutadiene Rubber

Liquid Polybutadiene Rubber

Segment by Application

Tire

Polymer Modification

Chemical

Industrial Rubber Manufacturing

Others

