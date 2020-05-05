Global Polyarylsulfones Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Polyarylsulfones market.

Polyarylsulfones are amorphous high-performance thermoplastics that have inherent flame resistance, high strength, excellent hydrolytic resistance, exceptional stiffness, and outstanding chemical resistance. These plastics are used in medical, automotive, defense, electrical or electronics, mechanical, and other applications.

Currently, the North America is the biggest market of polyarylsulfone, which had more than 33.0% of the total market size in terms of value and consumptions in 2017. U.S. dominates the polyarylsulfone market in the region and had the maximum market share in 2017. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing polyarylsulfone market, followed by RoW having the smallest polyarylsulfone market size. Asia-Pacific polyarylsulfone market is expected to be the largest market for polyarylsulfone in 2023.

The global Polyarylsulfones market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polyarylsulfones volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyarylsulfones market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Ensinger

Solvay

Sumitomo Chemicals

SABIC

Quadrant Engineering Plastic

Polymer Industries

Westlake Plastics Company

Polymer Dynamix

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

RTP Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polysulfone

Polyethersulfone

Polyphenylsulfone

Segment by Application

Automotive

Electrical & electronics

Mechanical Engineering

Medical

Others

