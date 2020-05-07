Global Plastic Mulch Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Plastic Mulch market.

This report studies the Plastic Mulch market, Plastic mulch is a product used, in a similar fashion to mulch, to suppress weeds and conserve water in crop production and landscaping. Certain plastic mulches also act as a barrier to keep methyl bromide, both a powerful fumigant and ozone depleter, in the soil. Crops grow through slits or holes in thin plastic sheeting. Plastic mulch is often used in conjunction with drip irrigation. Some research has been done using different colors of mulch to affect crop growth. This method is predominant in large-scale vegetable growing, with millions of acres cultivated under plastic mulch worldwide each year. Disposal of plastic mulch is cited as an environmental problem; however, technologies exist to provide for the recycling of used/disposed plastic mulch into viable plastic resins for re-use in the plastics manufacturing industry.

This report focuses on Plastic Mulch volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plastic Mulch market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF SE

Berry PLAstics Group Inc.

The DOW Chemical Company

RKW Group

AEP Industries Inc.

Armando Alvarez

Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd

Novamont

Ab Rani PLAst Oy

British Polythene Industries PLC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Black Type

Colored Type

Degradable Type

Others

Segment by Application

Agricultural Farms

Horticulture

