Global Plastic Additives Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Plastic additives are the materials or agents added to the plastic to improve, retain, or modify the properties of the plastic. Plastic additives improve processing conditions, stability, curb surface tension, control blocking, protect from getting oxidized, ensure resistance from flames, and provide the required stability to the final product. Plastics cannot work without additives. With the help of additives, plastics can be made safer, cleaner, tougher, and colorful.

Currently, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for plastic additives. The growing packaging industry coupled with the increased demand from the retail industry drives the market of plastic additives in the region. Polymer industries are witnessing high growth in developing nations such as India and Brazil due to their growing economies. The Middle East & Africa is projected to be the second-fastest growing market for plastic additives between 2018 and 2023. This growth is attributed to rising packaging and automotive sectors in the region.

The global Plastic Additives market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Plastic Additives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plastic Additives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Clariant

The Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

ExxonMobil

LANXESS

Mitsui Chemicals

Adeka Corporation

AkzoNobel

Albemarle Corporation

Baerlocher Group

Emerald Performance Materials

Grafe Advanced Polymers

Kaneka Corporation

Milliken

PolyOne

Sabo

Sakai Chemical Industry

Songwon

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Plasticizers

Stabilizers

Flame retardants

Impact modifiers

Others

Segment by Application

Packaging

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Construction

Others

