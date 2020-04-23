Global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment market.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment market.”

Physical vapor deposition (PVD) describes a variety of vacuum deposition methods which can be used to produce thin films and coatings. PVD is characterized by a process in which the material goes from a condensed phase to a vapor phase and then back to a thin film condensed phase.

End-use industries such as medical equipment and microelectronics are expected to increase the overall demand for products cured with PVD technology. Important applications of the PVD technology, such as microelectronics, data storage devices, cutting tools, architectural glasses, and medical equipment are in huge demand across a number of industries. The thriving automotive and construction industries are also expected to bode well for the expansion of the global PVD market. Rising focus on the inclusion of green power technologies in their energy mixes are driving the increased demand for effective solar energy products, which, in turn, is also expected to drive the market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Veeco Instruments

Oerlikon Balzers

Platit AG

Applied Materials

Mustang Vacuum Systems

Singulus Technologies

HEF USA

AJA International

Angstrom Engineering

Buhler AG

CHA Industries

Semicore Equipment

ULVAC Inc

Lam Research

IHI Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sputtering Deposition

Evaporation Deposition

Others

Segment by Application

Microelectronics

Medical Equipment

Cutting Tools

Solar Products

Storage Equipment

Others

