Global Phenolic Resin Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Phenolic resins or phenol formaldehyde resins or 2-methoxy-6-methylphenol are synthetic polymers that are obtained by the polymerization of formaldehyde and phenol. These are resistant to acids, water, and organic solvents. These are used especially in the molded and laminated products, adhesives, and coatings. Phenolic resins possess good chemical and physical properties such as low toxicity, high mechanical strength, low smoke formation, good heat resistance, and high thermal stability.

Resol resin is expected to lead the global phenolic resin market during the forecast period, followed by novolac resin. Resol resin is expected to lead the market due to its growing use in the wood adhesives application. The market for resol resin is also expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The main features of resol resin are, the superior heat resistance, high flexibility, mechanical strength, and moldability, and excellent friction properties.

Automotive is the largest and the fastest-growing end-use industry due to the growing automobile sales. In addition, the increase in the use of phenolic resins in applications such as, brake linings, clutch facing, and brake pads is also expected to drive the phenolic resin market.

Currently, the Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for phenolic resin. Rapid industrialization and improved living standards are expected to drive the increasing demand for phenolic resin. The Middle Eastern & African region is projected to be the second-fastest growing market from 2018 to 2023. This growth is attributed to the rapidly growing automotive and building & construction industries in the region.

This report focuses on Phenolic Resin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Phenolic Resin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ashland

BASF

DIC

Hexion

Hitachi Chemicals

Sumitomo Bakelite

allnex group

Capiton

Chemovate

DynaChem

Fenolit d.d.

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

Kolon Industries

LERG

MITSUI CHEMICALS AMERICA

Romit Resins

Shandong Laiwu Runda New Material

SHENGQUAN GROUP

SI Group

Sprea Misr

Tembec

UCP Chemicals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Resol Resin

Novolac Resin

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Building & Construction

Furniture

Electrical & Electronics

Others

