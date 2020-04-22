Global Pet Wearable Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pet Wearable market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Pet Wearable Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pet Wearable market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Pet Wearable market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Pet Wearable market.”

Smart pet tracking is a connected solution that provides security to pets. Smart pet tracking powered by pet wearable devices allows pet parents keep a tab on their pets activity and location from the smartphone application. Millions of households are using these devices for their pets as the cost of these devices and the cost of remote monitoring services are inexpensive. Also, technologies such as Bluetooth, ZigBee, and Wi-Fi are used to provide tracking and monitoring solutions in pet wearable market. Global positioning system (GPS) technology embedded in pet wearable devices can provide efficient and accurate information for tracking animals. A few pet tracker devices are embedded with a speaker that enables the pet parent to remotely provide voice instructions to the pet whenever required.

Growing interest for security & wellbeing of pets, and ongoing developments in mapping portals with the infiltration of smart devices will stimulate the GPS enabled devices in the pet wearable market. Wearable technology is changing the lives of both pets and their owners, with mobile apps at the center of the industry. From GPS tracking to RFID implants, the usage of mobile apps and wearable technology in pet industry is providing innovative security and safety solutions to owners and their pets.

The global Pet Wearable market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pet Wearable volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pet Wearable market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Binatone Global

Cybortra Technology

FitBark

Garmin

KYON

Garmin International

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Smart Collar

Smart Camera

Smart Harness

Smart Vest

Segment by Application

Medical Diagnosis & Treatment

Behavior Monitoring & Control

Facilitation, Safety & Security

Identification and Tracking

