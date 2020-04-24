Global Performance Elastomers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Performance Elastomers market.

Performance elastomers are high performance synthetic rubbers that have a high resistance to heat, oil, compression set, acids, and solvents.

Among the end-use industries, the automotive and transportation industry is projected to lead the performance elastomers market during the forecast period. Because of the implementation of stringent environmental regulations regarding emission levels, the design of vehicles has changed drastically over the past few decades. The manufacturers are designing vehicles to be compact, lightweight, and more efficient. For this the vehicle manufacturers require a performance elastomer. This demand ultimately drives the performance elastomers market.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to lead the performance elastomers market because of the rising demand for performance elastomers from the automotive and transportation industry. The population in Europe is the second-largest consumers of performance elastomers globally. In addition, increasing disposable income and increasing demand from the automotive and transportation industry are fueling the demand for performance elastomers in various applications.

The global Performance Elastomers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Performance Elastomers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Performance Elastomers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Daikin Industries

DowDuPont

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Solvay

Zeon Chemicals

Arlanxeo

JSR

Mitsui Chemicals

Showa Denko

Tosoh

Wacker Chemie

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Nitrile-based Elastomers

Silicone Elastomers

Fluoroelastomers

Segment by Application

Automotive and Transportation

Industrial Machinery

Building and Construction

Healthcare

Electrical and Electronics

