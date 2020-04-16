Global Pediatric Nutrition Ingredients Market to Witness Robust Revenue Growth After COVID-19 Crisis Period Across Key Regional Pockets

Good pediatric nutrition ingredients are of the paramount importance when it comes to a proper pediatric nutritional profile for the children. It has been long established that a good pediatric nutrition is necessary for proper physical and mental development of the child. Recently, multiple manufacturers have been offering high quality pediatric nutrition ingredients for proper safety and nutrition in pediatric care. Worldwide, parents are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits associated with pediatric nutrition ingredients. An increasing demand for pediatric nutrition ingredient has also resulted in more new entrants in the pediatric nutrition ingredients market. The market for pediatric nutrition ingredients is also evidently very fragmented, due to pediatric nutrition ingredients not being a major element of concern for parents until recent times. This is why top market players are focused on expanding through acquisitions to establish a strong foothold and prevent new entrants from gaining a large footprint in the pediatric nutrition ingredients market.

Increasing urbanization rate and change in lifestyle impacting the pediatric nutrition market in a positive pattern.

Increasing urbanization in developing countries has made parents aware of the benefits of proper pediatric nutrition. The growth in the pediatric nutrition market led by urbanization is directly proportional to the growth of the pediatric nutrition ingredients market. Changing lifestyle of urban parents has also contributed to the growth of pediatric nutrition ingredients since the demand for infant formulas and specialized baby foods have risen due to a hectic lifestyle. This growth in pediatric nutrition market is further fueled by a growing number of working women. Increased awareness among millennial parents has also led to the preference of dairy-free and gluten-free pediatric nutrition ingredients and baby foods as well. This can affect the demand for certain segments of the pediatric nutrition ingredients market.

Safety concerns regarding pediatric nutrition ingredients present a threat as well as opportunities.

There has always been a heightened concern about the ingredients that are involved with the manufacturing of pediatric nutrition products. This has resulted in an increased trend of feeding at home and presents a threat to the pediatric nutrition ingredients market. Nonetheless, simultaneously this same concern presents a major opportunity for dairy-free, gluten-free pediatric nutrition ingredients in the market. Since dairy-free & gluten-free pediatric products and ingredients are perceived as safer by the average consumer, this can help propel the pediatric nutrition ingredients market further. Some segments of the global pediatric nutrition remain unaffected by the trends in pediatric nutrition market, such as vitamins & minerals, and fats & oils. Another restraint that plagues the pediatric nutrition ingredient market is that of the stringent process for approval of new ingredient for new product formulations.

On the basis of type, the global pediatric nutrition ingredients market has been segmented as

Proteins

Fats and oils

Carbohydrates

Vitamins and minerals

Others

On the basis of end-use, the global pediatric nutrition ingredients market has been segmented as

Baby food

Infant formulae

Meals and drinks

Toddler nutrition

Global pediatric nutrition ingredients market: key players

Some of the key players in the global pediatric nutrition ingredients market are Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, Abbott, Kate Farms, Kerry Group plc, BASF SE, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Carbery foods, Cargill Incorporated, AAK AB, Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., SACHSENMILCH LEPPERSDORF GMBH etc.