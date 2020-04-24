Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Patient Positioning System market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Patient Positioning System Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Patient Positioning System market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Patient Positioning System Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Patient Positioning System market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Patient Positioning System market.”

Patient positioning systems are the patient handling devices used to keep the patient in a required position or to immobilize the patient during surgery. These devices also used during the cancer therapy/ radiation therapy or precision therapy.

In 2017, the hospital segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This is because all types of surgeries, including cardiac, head & neck, bariatric, thoracic, gynecological, and orthopedic surgeries, are widely performed in hospitals. In addition, growth in public healthcare awareness and increasing affordability of treatments are the major factors supporting the growth of the market for hospitals, particularly in developing countries.

The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, however, the Asian region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The presence of emerging economies like China and India; large population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases ; improving standards of living; and growing demand for quality medical care are some of the key factors driving the high growth of this regional segment.

The global Patient Positioning System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Patient Positioning System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Patient Positioning System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Stryker

Getinge

Hill-Rom Holdings

Span-America Medical Systems

C-Rad

Elekta

Smith & Nephew

Merivaara

Leoni

Steris

Mizuho

Famed Zywiec

Orfit Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Tables

Surgical Tables

Radiolucent Imaging Tables

Examination Tables

Others

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Patient Positioning System Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580