Global Part Transfer Robots Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Part transfer robots are used in the movement of components from one place to another in manufacturing industries. These robots can handle components of various sizes and shapes.

The articulated robots segment accounted for the major shares of the part transfer robots market. Factors such as the increasing need for handling parts of the products with high efficiency and increased mobility will contribute to the growth of the articulated robots market in the coming years.

As per this market research report, the automotive industry will hold the maximum share of the part transfer robots market until 2023. The increasing adoption of robotics system at the automotive facilities in applications such as molding, die casting, welding, painting, and part transfer will drive the market growth in this segment.

Yaskawa Motoman

Fanuc

ABB

KUKA

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Epson Robots

Apex Automation and Robotics

Omron Adept Technologies

Denso Robotics

TM Robotics

Staubli International

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Articulated Robots

SCARA Robots

Delta Robots

Cartesian Robots

Automotive Industry

Metal Industry

Electronics and Electrical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other

