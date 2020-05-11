Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor market.

PARP means poly (adenosine diphosphate [ADP] -ribose) polymerase. It is a family of 17 enzymes that combine several (poly) units of ADP-ribose in a chain (the PAR chain) and transfers them to the target proteins. This helps to restore DNA when it is damaged. DNA can be damaged by many factors, including exposure to UV rays, radiation, some anti-cancer drugs or other substances in the environment. PARP inhibitors block an enzyme critical to the repair of single stranded breaks in DNA. Inhibition of this DNA repair enzyme can lead to cell death, particularly in cancer cells that carry deficiency in other DNA repair pathways.

The U.S. is the major market of PARP inhibitor supported by PARPi for ovarian cancer in the market. The U.S. region is likely to experience further growth of PARP inhibitor market with upcoming PARP inhibitors and growing cases of cancer.

Tesaro

Clovis Oncology

AstraZeneca

Abbvie

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Lynparza

Diraparib

Rucaparib

Talazoparib

Others

Hospitals

Pharmacial

Retail

Online

