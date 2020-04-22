Global Parallel Robots Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Parallel Robots market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Parallel Robots market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Parallel Robots market.”

A parallel robot has at least two arms. The end of arm tools in a parallel robot is connected to the overhead base through several chains of interconnected links. The joints are not actuated, and these passive joints (spherical, universal and planar joints) have several degrees of freedom. The two types of parallel robots are hexapods, which are commonly used in motion simulators, also known as motion platforms, and the delta robots that are used for quick pick and place operations.

The food and beverages segment accounted for a major share of the market and dominated the industry. To provide for the increased demand from customers, food processing companies have started to focus on optimizing and automating their process lines. Employing parallel robots not only speeds up the production process but also maintains high standards of hygiene throughout the production cycle.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographical regions, APAC will dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The adoption of sustainable packaging or green packaging methods, by various countries in APAC, the increase in contract manufacturing, government initiatives, and the rise in sale of self-medication and OTC drugs will be major factors that will fuel the growth of the market in the coming years.

The global Parallel Robots market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Parallel Robots volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Parallel Robots market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Codian Robotics

Fanuc

Omron

Epson Robotics

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Robotics

Penta Robotics

Staubli Robotics

Yamaha Robotics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Double Arms

Multiple Arms

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Semiconductor

Other

