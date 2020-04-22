Global Paints and Coatings Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Paints and Coatings market.

Paint is defined as a paints material in liquid or solid which when spread on a surface adheres and hardens forms a film that protect, decorated or add a specific feature to the surface on which it is deposited.

The paint & coating industry concentration is not high; there are many manufacturers in global and high-end products are mainly from America and Europe. The global paint & coating market will reach about 54346 K MT in 2018 from 43517 K MT in 2013. The average growth rate is about 4.54% during 2013-2018. Paint & coatinging production mainly focuses on China, taking about 39.59% of global market in 2017, followed by the Europe with about 19.10% share. Other regions keep growth rate about 7.77%.The main market players are PPG, AkzoNobel, Henkel, Sherwin-Williams and Valspar.

Due to the impact of raw material prices, prices of paint & coating keep decreasing, although during this period increased slightly, but still cannot change the overall downward trend in prices, the average price from 3338 USD / MT in 2013 reduced to 3291 USD / MT in 2018.

The global Paints and Coatings market is valued at 178900 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 242700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Paints and Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Paints and Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Water-Based Paint

Solvent-Based Paint

Powder Paint

Others

Segment by Application

Architectural

Traffic

Wood

Industrial Equipment

Others

