Global PACS and RIS Market 2027 | By Top Key Players GE Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Agfa Healthcare, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and others

“PACS and RIS Market” study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The global PACS and RIS market expected to be US$ 2,728.43 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 5,008.93 Mn by 2027.

Europe is the second largest geographic market and is expected to be the second most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed several technological advancements in the field of healthcare by the incorporation of digital technology in order to increase the efficiency of healthcare facilities in the region. The growth is driven by factors such as government collaborations with technology providers, prevalence of cancer in the countries.

PACS AND RIS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Picture Archiving And Communication System (PACS) Dental PACS Cardiology PACS Oncology PACS Orthopedic PACS Others

Radiology Information System (RIS)

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Deployment

Web-Based

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Other End Users

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South and Central America Brazil Argentina



Company Profiles

McKesson Corporation

General Electric

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens AG

Cerner Corporation

IBM

Novarad

Agfa-Gevaert Group

INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Market Insights

Developments in Diagnostic Imaging Modalities Coupled with Rising Number of Diagnostic Tests Procedures

Medical imaging is a vital part in medical care and treatment across the globe. Rising awareness regarding early diagnosis of diseases has led to an increase in the total number of diagnostic tests procedures performed around the world. During the year 2012, Canadians underwent 1.7 million magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exams and 4.4 million computed tomographies (CT) exams. The statistics reveal, nearly double the number of such reviews performed during 2003. The national rate for CT scans were 126 per 1,000 individuals around 2014 and 2015. Rates ranged from 209 (New Brunswick) and 170 (Newfoundland and Labrador) to 88 (Alberta) and 93 (Prince Edward Island). In addition, according to the National Health Services (NHS) UK, there were 4.1 million imaging tests conducted in England in the 12 months from February 2016 to January 2017. Of these, 3.49 million imaging tests were reported to have taken place in January 2017.

New Product Launches & FDA Approvals

Frequent FDA approvals and product launches drive the market for PACS and RIS. Most of the major market players operating in the market are adopting measures such as product launches as well as approvals to provide a better solution as well as software in the PACS and RIS market. For instance, during February 2019, Philips introduced IntelliSpace Cardiovascular 4.1, a cardiovascular image and information management system. The platform offers efficient pediatric reporting capabilities. With the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, the launch of software can enable better treatment as well as diagnosis of these disorders.

