Global Oxymetholone Powder Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Oxymetholone Powder (Anadrol) is basically a synthetic male hormone. It is known to have excellent progestenic properties, helping in retention of water in body.

The factors that drive the oxymetholone powder market include rise in incidence of anemia and osteoporosis globally, increase in demand for innovative oral drugs, growth in biologics market, technological advancements, and development of new products such as synthetic male hormone.

However, stringent government regulatory requirements for the approval of this drug and associated side effects when taken in large doses restrict the market growth.

Furthermore, the introduction of these drugs for treating various disorders such as HIV, mainly in developing countries, and growth in awareness among different healthcare institutions provide numerous opportunities for market expansion.

The global Oxymetholone Powder market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Oxymetholone Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oxymetholone Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Heroids Pharmaceutica

Hongkong WinstonChem Technology

Belco Pharma

Euphoria Healthcare

Zhuhai Wumei Technology

Syntex Pharmaceuticals

Astra Zeneca

Carbone Scientific

Kinbester

Clarlab

LGM Pharma

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Specialty Pharmacies

Segment by Application

Dietary Supplement

Patient Care

Personal Care

Disease Treatment

