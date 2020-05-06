Global Orthopedic Plates and Screws Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Orthopedic Plates and Screws market.

Orthopedic plates and screws are orthopedic implants used to stabilize and support broken bones or joints until it is strong enough to handle individuals weight and body movements. Implants like plates and screws set the fracture by holding the bones together, and strengthening ligaments and tendons. The global orthopedic plates and screws market is segmented based on application: upper extremity and lower extremity.

Plate and screw medical devices are used to treat a variety of indications, including in the shoulder, elbow and distal radius market. This provides better bone fusion and improves patient outcome. The shoulder plate and screw medical devices are used to treat proximal humerus fractures, usually they work best if anatomically formed, using a locking plate and screw system and feature fixed angle design.

The global Orthopedic Plates and Screws market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Orthopedic Plates and Screws volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Orthopedic Plates and Screws market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DePuy Synthes

Medtronic

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Acumed

Advanced Orthopaedics (OrthoVirginia)

Arthrex

Arthrosurface

DJO Global

Ellipse Technologies

Flower Orthopedics

Integra LifeSciences

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Upper extremity

Lower extremity

Segment by Application

Hospitals

ASCs

