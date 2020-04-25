Global Orthopedic Medical Imaging Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Orthopedic Medical Imaging market.

Orthopedic medical imaging allows doctors to non-invasively examine the internal structure of the body for aiding in diagnosing a medical condition. Medical imaging devices identify and monitor diseases or injuries by generating images representing internal anatomic structures of the patients body. Orthopedic medical imaging has proved to be an informational tool that has helped physicians to diagnose the disease and response of the treatment. Orthopedic medical imaging deliver safe, effective, and high quality imaging, which is a vital parameter for doctors for medical decision-making, which can eventually minimize the need for surgical interventions.

3D imaging is gaining popularity over other imaging modalities such as conventional fluoroscopy or X-rays because they improve the examination of bone detail and implant position to enhance the orthopedic care segment. The medical imaging has been revolutionized due to the emergence of 3D holographic imaging. It quickly converts the 2D CT scan and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) data into interactive virtual reality images to provide flexible and accurate orthopedic images.

The global Orthopedic Medical Imaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Orthopedic Medical Imaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Orthopedic Medical Imaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

Hitachi

Carestream Health

EOS imaging

PLANMED OY

Esaote

Toshiba Medical Systems

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

MRI Scanners

CT Scanners

X-ray Systems

Ultrasound Systems

Nuclear Imaging Systems

Segment by Application

ASCs

Radiology Centers

Hospitals

