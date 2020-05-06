Global Orthopedic Consumables Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Orthopedic Consumables market.
Orthopedic consumables are used for orthopedic procedures such as the spine, foot and ankle, shoulder, hip, elbow, and craniomaxillofacial surgeries.
The recent years witnessed a rise in incidents of injuries which leads to injury in the lower and upper extremity regions, fractures in spine, and injury to soft tissues, which demand the need for orthopedic consumables. Additionally, sports injuries such as injury in the femur and carpal bones also require complex treatment procedures and are treated by using orthopedic consumables such as drill bits, saw blades, burrs, and K-wires and pins.
The global Orthopedic Consumables market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Orthopedic Consumables volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Orthopedic Consumables market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
DePuy Synthes
Stryker
Wright Medical
Zimmer Biomet
Medtronic
3M
DSM Biomedical
Biotek
Conmed
Lima Corporate
Exactech
JRI Orthopaedics
KCI
KFx Medical
ZipLine Medical
Amplitude
Arthrex
BSN medical
Parcus Medical
Prime Medical
Promedics Orthopaedic
MedShape
Orthotech
Yancheng Senolo Medical Technology
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Surgical Orthopedic Consumables
Wound-Management Orthopedic Consumables
Other
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
Other
