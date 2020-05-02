Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment market.”

Medical organisations and research institutes will continue to put more efforts towards development of advanced imaging devices. Growing preference to portable point-of-care devices has propelled the scope of using imaging software as one can now view vital stats through smartphone applications. Orthopaedic imaging has also conversed beyond the limits of being an exclusive medical service. Prominence of bone-related ailments, fractures and disorders are prompting individuals towards adoption of handy devices with orthopaedic imaging facilities.

X-Ray System segment is anticipated to be the largest segment among orthopaedic imaging equipment market product type segments, which accounted for nearly US$ 2,500 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 3,500 Mn by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.

The global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GE

Siemens

Koninklijke Philips

Toshiba

Hitachi

Esaote

Planmed

EOS Imaging

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

X-Ray System

CT-Scanner

MRI System

EOS Imaging Systems

Ultrasound

Nuclear Imaging Systems

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Radiology Centres

Emergency Care Facility

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

