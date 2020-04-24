Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables market."

Dental treatment for correcting and preventing irregularities in the alignment of teeth with the help of braces is referred as orthodontics. Dental orthopedics, cosmetic orthodontics and aesthetic orthodontics are the other terms that are used interchangeably for orthodontics. Perpetually rising awareness about orthodontic treatments and related benefits coupled with rapidly advancing technology such as lingual and tooth colored braces are stimulating the growth of the global orthodontic equipment and consumables market. This report covers the market analysis of various equipment and consumables used in orthodontic treatment.

The global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3Shape A/S

A-Dec, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply International Inc.

GC Corporation

Henry Schein, Inc.

Midmark Corporation

Patterson Companies

Septodont

Sirona Dental Systems Inc.

Ultradent Products, Inc.

Zimmer Dental Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Equipment

CAD/CAM Systems

Dental Chairs

Handpieces

Light Cure

Scaling Unit

Dental Lasers

Dental Radiology Equipment

by Consumables

Anchorage Appliances (Buccal Tube, Bands and Miniscrews)

Ligature (Elastomeric Ligature and Wire Ligature)

Bracket (Aesthetic Brackets, Metal Brackets and Self Ligating Brackets)

Archwires (Nickel Titanium Archwire, Stainless Steel Archwire and Beta Titanium Archwire)

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Other

