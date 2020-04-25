Global Organic Wine Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Organic Wine market.

Organic wine is produced from grapes that are grown organically. Organic cultivation excludes the use of artificial fertilizers, pesticides, fungicides, and herbicides. There are more than 2,000 organic wine producers globally. Since organic grape cultivation does not make use of any harmful chemicals, it is beneficial for both the environment and the crop. Grapes constitute one of those agricultural products that receive the heaviest application of pesticides, and conventional wines produced from such grapes generally contain pesticide residues. However, since organic wine is prepared from organic grapes, it is free from pesticide residues.

One of the latest trends that will gain traction in the global organic wine market is the emergence of new packaging strategies. Innovative packaging will help attract the consumers and also assist in increasing the shelf life of the product. An attractive packaging offers better visibility for the product among the consumers and also raises the customers interest in the product.

The global Organic Wine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Organic Wine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Wine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

E&J Gallo

The Wine Group

Constellation Brands

Castel

Accolade Wines

Cantine Riunite & CIV

Concha y Toro

Treasury Wine Estates

Grupo Penaflor

Pernod-Ricard

Bronco Wine

Caviro

Trinchero Family Estates

Antinori

Changyu

Casella Family Brands

Diageo

China Great Wall Wine

Jacobs Creek

Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Organic Sparkling Wine

Organic Still Wine

Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Online Channel

Other

