Global Organic Tampons Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

An organic tampon is made of organic cotton and is free of any chemicals. It comes with an applicator that is made of bioplastic material. Natural and organic tampons come under Class II of medical devices under FDA and CE regulations in the US and Europe, and are manufactured under strong guidelines by the vendors in the particular region.

There have been instances of signs of early puberty among girls as young as seven. Some of the major reasons for early puberty include unhealthy food habits, obesity, and stress. An average woman may have approximately 400 menstrual cycles in her lifetime. Women who reach puberty at a young age go through even more number of cycles and use higher amounts of feminine hygiene products. This drives the demand for various products such as organic tampons. Furthermore, there is a notable rise in awareness of health and hygiene among women when compared with the last decade.

The global Organic Tampons market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Organic Tampons volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Tampons market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bodywise

Seventh Generation

The Honest Company

Maxim Hygiene

Organy

ALYK

BON

MedAltus

NutraMarks

OI The Organic Initiative

Time of the Month

TOM ORGANIC

Veeda

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Regular: 6-9g

Super: 9-12g

Super Plus: 12-15g

Segment by Application

<18 Ages 18-30 Ages >30 Ages

