Global Organic Lamb Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Lamb, which are procured or obtained by raising sheep from organic farms, are grass fed and are fed no chemical or any kind of additives during its processing is called organic lamb.

The world food economy is being increasingly driven by the shift of diets and food consumption patterns towards livestock products. Changing lifestyle and rise in per capita income are the two main critical factors which help drive demand for these products. Moreover, consumers are now being health conscious and value sales for organic products have always been in positive figures and growing at a faster rate y-o-y. Hence rise in demand for meat and organic products will play a pivotal role in driving the demand for organic lamb products.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arcadian Organic and Natural Meat Co.

Pty

Thomas Food International

Sunshine Coast Organic Meats

Good Earth Farms

Irish Country Meats

Tulip Ltd

The Lamb Company North America

Niman Ranch

Strauss Brands Incorporated

Pitney Farm Shop

Mallow Farm and Cottage

Colin and Sallys Organic Lamb and Beef

Hollyburton Picks Organic Farm

Elliott Agriculture Pty Ltd

Swillington Organic Farm Ltd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Raw Lambs

Processed Lambs

Segment by Application

Households

Food Industry

Commercial

Others

