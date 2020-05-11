Global Organic Food and Beverages Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Organic Food and Beverages market.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Organic Food and Beverages market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Organic Food and Beverages market.”

Organically grown fruits and vegetables have high nutritive value, and are free from pesticides and other chemicals. Furthermore, organic nondairy beverages are in high demand among consumers due to increase in health awareness among consumers.

The popularity of organic meat, fish, and poultry has increased among consumers, as these products are free from chemicals and contain less fat and cholesterol. Moreover, the organic baby food segment is expected to witness huge potential in the near future, as these products are safer than the conventional baby foods.

The global Organic Food and Beverages market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Organic Food and Beverages volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Food and Beverages market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amys Kitchen

Natures Path Food

Organic Valley

The Hain Celestial Group

AMCON Distributing

Alberts organic

General Mills

Organic Farm Foods

EVOL Foods

Kellogg

Kraft Foods Group

Nestle SA

The Coca-Cola Company

Starbucks Corporation

Auchan

Eden Foods

Frito-Lay

Dean Foods

Danone

Pepsi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Organic fruit and vegetables

Organic prepared foods

Organic beverages

Organic meat

Organic dairy products

Segment by Application

Wholesalers

Distributers

Retailers

Online retailers

